Police arrest individual accused of stabbing a 63-year old Jamestown man

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Jamestown Police Department has continued to investigate a reported stabbing which occurred on September 2, 2020. With the help of tips from concerned citizens, Officers have been able to identify the suspect in the stabbing incident and recover evidence in this case.

41-year-old Randy Joseph Houle of Jamestown has been arrested on suspicion of Aggravated Assault, Criminal Attempt-Robbery, and False information or report to Law Enforcement.

Mr. Houle was taken into custody after being released from another facility and was transported to Stutsman County Correctional Center, where he awaits formal charges. The 63-year-old male victim is still recovering from the injuries he sustained during the attack.

The Jamestown Police Department would like to thank and express our appreciation to members of the public for their cooperation in reporting suspicious incidents to our department.

