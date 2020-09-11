North Dakota Elite hosts “Chalk for Heroes” event

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Elite cheer team is partnering with local first responders to host a “Chalk for Heroes” event at various locations.

Teams will chalk the front entrances and the sidewalk to create their design. Participants must bring their own chalk. The event will be run 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Friday.

Pictures will be posted on ND Elite’s Facebook page where people can vote through the weekend. The winner will be announced on Monday at noon and the winning team will get a prize.

Locations:

“Jinx & Warriors”

Clay County Law Enforcement Center

911 11th St. N. in Moorhead

“Mini & Bewitched”

FM Ambulance

2215 18th St. S. in Fargo

“Wick3d & Spellbound”

Fargo Fire

637 Northern Pacific Ave.

“Enchanted & Tiny”

Fargo Police Department

25th and 1st Ave. N.

