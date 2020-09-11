Moorhead holiday cheermeister dies after motorcycle accident: “Christmas won’t be the same”

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

There’s been an outpouring of sadness, but always fond memories of a Moorhead man known for spreading Christmas cheer in the Valley.

Jim Frost, better known as the man in the red suit, died at 60 from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Those who got to share Christmas with Frost say it’s going to be a little less jolly without him.

“Every year he would have a hat or a scarf for my kids,” West Fargo mom Kara Hagen says. “It was even more special because inside he would put, ‘handmade with love by Santa Clause,’ with the year. My kids just love these hats.”

Frost was known for dressing up as Santa--spreading cheer to families in the Valley like the Hagen’s.

Tuesday’s news of his passing spread quickly and was disheartening to many.

“He could just bring cheer to anybody who needed it,” Portrait Photographer Bethany Johs says. “The perfect Santa. He was Santa.”

Johs worked along Frost’s side for years, capturing lasting memories for families during the holidays.

“Christmas will not be the same,” she says. “This loss will be felt by a lot of people.”

“He had an ID that said that he was Santa Claus, like a legit license,” Moorhead daycare owner Megan Shaw says. “The kids just loved him.”

Shaw and others describe this Santa’s helper as a genuine and selfless man.

The tributes continue on social media where dozens are commenting about the impact frost left.

“I don’t think anyone could ever take his place, but like Santa, he’s going to live on in our hearts forever,” Hagen says.

A memorial for frost will be set within the coming days.

