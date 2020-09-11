Local firefighters commemorate 9/11 with stair climb

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Family Wellness is commemorating September 11th by hosting the 7th Annual Firefighter Stair Climb.

From now until about 1:30pm, representatives from Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo and the surrounding community will have the opportunity to climb the stair climbing machine in full firefighting or emergency personnel gear throughout the morning in an attempt to reach 110 stories.

The Memorial Stair Climb started from an idea that Zach Banister, a former Family Wellness Personal Trainer and West Fargo Firefighter had while seeing other fire departments across the country climbing tall buildings in honor of fallen firefighters.

With this passion, he had the idea to use the Stair Climbers at Family Wellness to raise awareness and money while honoring fallen firefighters and victims.

"It’s just a day we never want to forget, said Kayla Cross Assistant Fire Marshal Moorhead Fire. “It was a day that was tragic in our history, but also a day our nation came together. It’s paramount and important that we never forget what we are as a nation and that we live in the great United States of America.”

Each year, around 20-30 firefighters from West Fargo, Fargo, Moorhead and the surrounding community will come to Family Wellness and climb 110 floors (the amount of floors at the World Trade Center) in full gear.

This year, they opened it up to emergency personnel.

“It’s fantastic,” said Cross. “With my husband and I on Moorhead Fire and Mapleton Fire, it’s nice to know that this event is not just one department in itself. That this is happening amongst many departments and many departments across the country.”

15 emergency responders are expected to do the stair climb this morning.

It takes an average of about 30 minutes for the entirely of the stair climb.

The gear itself weights about 60 pounds.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.