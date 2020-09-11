How COVID-19 is impacting local Halloween festivities

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Halloween is only 51 days away and many are unsure about how the COVID-19 Pandemic will affect this year’s festivities. So far here locally, numerous events have been cancelled including the Haunted Corn Maze in Moorhead, and Trick-or-Treating at the West Acres mall. On a national scale, some areas are even cracking down on trick-or-treating entirely with LA County in California urging residents to not Trick-or-Treat this year due to the Pandemic.

We reached out to our viewers to see if their plans have been affected this Halloween. The majority of the comments were still saying they planned to hold their Halloween traditions with some saying that they would be altering their plans. One local group that will be going forward with their Halloween tradition is the Haunted Farm in Moorhead. This year the farm will be requiring masks and enforcing social distancing guidelines to ensure the safety of their guests.

The owner of the Hautned Farm, Mel Nygaard said that “When the virus came around I figured we wouldn’t be opening. But working with the county and the health department we worked out a way we would be able to stay open.”

Nygaard says that despite the uncertainty that has been so prevalent this year, they’re excited to welcome people onto their haunted grounds.

“I love it. It’s my hobby." Nygaard said, "I work on stuff mostly year-round but it takes about a month to set up and we’re only open 10 days but we have a lot of fun with it.”

He also says that he still expects a big crowd for this year’s event, but feels confident that they can open the farm safely, saying “I think we’re even going to have more people this year because people are looking for something to do. Something they can get out. And we’re mostly outside so we’re in good shape.”

County officials have not released any specific guidelines on Halloween Safety at this time. The Haunted Farm is set to open on October 2nd.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.