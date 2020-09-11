Eyewitness says drunk driver did not stop after running over man in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Investigators say a woman arrested in a fatal drunk driving incident admitted to consuming a six-pack of beer before getting behind the wheel.

Shanyell Cherish Headswift, 32, of Fargo was charged with vehicular homicide and lying to detectives, according to court records.

Yet, Headswift may have escaped if it wasn’t for a Good Samaritan who chased her vehicle down.

L.A. Sture said he was walking his dog at around 1 a.m. Friday near the intersection of 42nd St S and 10 Ave. He remembers seeing a man walking a few seconds before he heard a crash, causing his heart to sink.

“You know I said, ‘sir, I don’t know if you can hear me. But you’ve been in an accident and there’s an ambulance on the way. I’ll stay here with you,’” Sture said.

Sture said his first instinct was to rush in and help the man who was lying along 42nd St S bleeding heavily.

“He didn’t respond at all. He was perfectly still, but I still just wanted to stay there with him,” Sture said.

Police identified the victim as 39-year-old Peter McKenney of Alexandria, Minnesota.

Sture said that Headswift kept driving her car and did not stop for McKenney.

He reportedly ran after the car so he could get a good look at the license plate. Headswift eventually stopped near the light.

Sture said he saw someone get out of the vehicle and run away on foot. When officers arrived, Headswift was in the driver’s seat, according to court documents

“There’s no swerving. There was no like screeching of the brakes or anything like that. It’s like the car….[she] hit him and then [she] kept going for about half a block before [she] even started slowing down,” Sture said.

According to court documents, Headswift admitted to drinking a six-pack and a couple of “shooters.”

She apparently had poor balance and a strong odor of alcohol.

Investigators said Headswift first told police she was the only person in the vehicle, however, later admitted there was a man in the passenger seat.

