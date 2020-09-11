EXCLUSIVE: Local mom shares heartbreak about son killed in GF’s bike crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A local mom is coming forward to share the story of her son Brandin Enderle. He was killed in a bicycle-car crash last week in Grand Forks.

“I just had fainted because that’s the worst thing a mother could find out, hearing about Brandin being hurt,” said Lynn Enderle, Brandin’s mom.

Lynn Enderle, Brandin’s mom, said she was in one of many cars detoured off the 1100 block of Demers Avenue on September 2nd, never thinking the heavy back up was because her son was hit by a car.

“Very traumatized and emotionally distressed that I had to lose my son that’s 31 so soon that you can’t focus, nothing,” said Enderle. “Definitely a momma’s boy. We had a connection like I would have no idea where he’d be, but we’d always connect on the same road.”

Brandin’s mom said he was in the Surgical Critical Care Unit for six days.

“It’s the baddest nightmare that any mother could ever go through,” said Enderle.

She wants Brandin to be remembered for his loving heart, his passion for bike riding and goofy personality.

“Think about all the joy that he’s brought to a lot of people in his life,” said Enderle. “My son was number one, and he’s always going to keep a sparkle in my heart.”

Charges have not yet been filed for the person driving the vehicle that hit Enderle.

