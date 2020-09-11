Crews called to elevator fire in Grandin

Grandin, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews were called to Grandin, North Dakota around 4 P.M. on Thursday afternoon for an elevator fire.

It was a relatively small fire that was traced to a conveyor inside the building.

CHS Sunflowers owns the elevator.

According to Grandin Fire Chief Jerry Gerszewsai, they had to go to the top of the elevator and start flushing out the grain.

There was very little damage, only one conveyor belt was broken.

No one was hurt in the fire.

