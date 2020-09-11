Bismarck Public Schools moving to in-person learning for K-5
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -
Bismarck Public Schools will be moving all elementary students to face-to-face, five-day instruction starting September 29.
According to Bismarck Public Schools officials, masks are still required unless 6-foot social distancing can be maintained.
Elementary students were operating on the Hybrid A-B model like the rest of the district.
The release also said students in grades 6-12 will continue to operate in the Hybrid A-B model.
