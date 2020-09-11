Advertisement

Bismarck Public Schools moving to in-person learning for K-5

school bus
school bus(MGN)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -

Bismarck Public Schools will be moving all elementary students to face-to-face, five-day instruction starting September 29.

According to Bismarck Public Schools officials, masks are still required unless 6-foot social distancing can be maintained.

Elementary students were operating on the Hybrid A-B model like the rest of the district.

The release also said students in grades 6-12 will continue to operate in the Hybrid A-B model.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - Noon News September 11 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News September 11 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Mr. Food - Grandma's Best Casserole - September 10

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Winter months are a concern for ND businesses as they try to protect customers amid a pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
North Dakota received nearly $100 million worth of requests from small businesses applying for its Economic Resiliency Grant.

Latest News

News

Police arrest individual accused of stabbing a 63-year old Jamestown man

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Jamestown Police Department has continued to investigate a reported stabbing which occurred on September 2, 2020.

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - September 11

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

North Dakota Elite hosts “Chalk for Heroes” event

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Teams will chalk the front entrances and the sidewalk to create their design.

News

Live: 9/11 Observance Ceremonies On The 19th Anniversary Of The Attacks

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By David Spofford
Live: 9/11 Observance Ceremonies On The 19th Anniversary Of The Attacks

News

Local firefighters commemorate 9/11 with stair climb

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
15 local firefighters are expected to do this stair climb today. These firefighters are wearing 60 pounds of gear to climb 110 floors, the same amount of floors at the World Trade Center.

Valley Today

Teenage girl dies in Northern Minnesota crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
A 16-year-old boy from Backus, MN was driving the vehicle with four other people inside when went off the road and rolled several times.