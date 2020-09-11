244 new Covid cases, 4 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 244 new cases of COVID-19 along with 4 more death in the state.

In total, 164 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials say the daily positivity Rate is 4.36%.

There are now 2,343 active cases in North Dakota, with 64 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.