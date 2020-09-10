Woman taken to hospital following crash in Kittson County, MN

KENNEDY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One woman was taken to the hospital following a crash and the state patrol says alcohol was involved.

Troopers say 68-year-old Harold Moose of Stephen, MN was heading west on 5th St. W. when he pulled out in front of a vehicle, causing the crash.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The other vehicle was driven by 50-year-old Lorie Vagle of Hallock, MN. She was taken to Kittson Memorial Healthcare for her injuries but is expected to be ok.

The crash report shows Moose was under the influence of alcohol during the crash--he was not injured.

