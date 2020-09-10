Advertisement

WF’s newest police chief explains strategy moving forward

Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

West Fargo’s new top cop said he wants to work with Fargo’s new police chief in battling crime. The City of West Fargo named Denis Otterness as its new chief of police.

Chief Otterness brings more than 29 years of sworn law enforcement experience in multiple agencies.

He said he worked with the West Fargo Police Department in the early ’90s, and while Otterness is coming in with fresh eyes, he has experience working in the area.

“Really take some time to evaluate you know kind of our current practices and make sure everything that we’re doing in the police department here is really up to best standards and best practices right now,” said West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness.

Otterness said the rioting and national attention on police departments are weighing on his mind. He said he wants to have open conversations within his department, with businesses and residents for consistent feedback.

“Having some experience working down in the Twin Cities and Bloomington for roughly 21 years and as recently as my police chief position out in Billings at the Montana State University, we’re always constantly looking at things we can improve in our dialogue and our relations with the community,” said Otterness.

Otterness said he’s meeting soon with Fargo’s new police chief, adding he wants to work closely with the sheriff’s departments in Cass and Clay counties, Moorhead police and highway patrol, to name a few.

