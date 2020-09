WASHINGTON, D.C. (Valley News Live) - Steve Cortes, Senior Advisor for Strategy For The Trump Campaign, responded to Bob Woodward’s accusation that President Trump downplayed the COVID pandemic. President Trump addressed the accusation stating that, if he said it, his intention would have been to avoid a panic.

Steve Cortes, Senior Advisor for Strategy For The Trump Campaign, responded to Bob Woodward’s accusation that President... Posted by POVnow on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.