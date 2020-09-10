Advertisement

Robbery draws heavy police presence to South Fargo Apartment Building

Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police responded to a robbery call at a South Fargo Apartment Building late Wednesday night.

Several FPD units surrounded Alden Pines Apartments at 1001 42nd St. S.

Officers could be seen approaching the building with loaded rifles.

After about an hour the scene was cleared.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time, but we do know that the initial call was concerning a robbery.

Stay with us here at Valley News Live as we learn more from this developing situation.

