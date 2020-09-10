Advertisement

President Donald Trump hosting event in Bemidji

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on judicial appointments, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump speaks during an event on judicial appointments, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, M.N. (Valley News Live) - President Donald Trump will host Great American Comeback events in Bemidji on Friday, September 18th.

It’ll be at Bemidji Aviation Services located at 4125 Hangar Dr NW.

The event starts at 4:00 p.m. but doors will open at 1:00 p.m.

After that, the president will be heading to Mosinee, Wisconsin where he’ll host an event at 7:00 p.m.

