Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam letters being emailed or faxed

AL: Beware of scam callers
AL: Beware of scam callers(Pixabay Images/WSFA)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office has gotten multiple reports of suspicious letters coming through emails and fax machines.

In the letters, the suspect urges the recipients to provide them with their full name, date of birth, and bank information in order to receive “free money” in return. The Sheriff’s Office says this is a scam. They’re reminding the public to not give out your personal information.

If you receive a suspicious call or letter and you’re unsure if it’s a scam, call the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 218-998-8555.

