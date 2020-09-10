ND native on outskirts of devastating wildfires

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington state continue to rage on, so far killing seven people and destroying over 7,000 square feet.

One Williston, N.D. woman has found herself on the outskirts of it all as she attends optometry school in Forest Grove, OR.

“It’s really hard to do class looking outside and seeing this because you’re just constantly thinking of the firefighters and the people who are leaving their homes and the people that are displaced because of it,” Helene Pippen said.

Pippen says besides lower air quality, so far her town has not yet been impacted by the fires, but with seven weeks left in the prime fire season she says they know the possibilities and are prepared for the worst.

“It is weird waking up in the morning and the sky is just orange, like you don’t see any light. It’s a new experience for me,” Pippen said.

Officials says a large storm system early next week could help extinguish many fires, but say it’s too early to get their hopes up yet.

