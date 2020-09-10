Advertisement

Moorhead man known to bring Christmas cheer dies after motorcycle accident

Jim Frost, courtesy of Katie Aasen Photography
Jim Frost, courtesy of Katie Aasen Photography
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man well-known for spreading Christmas cheer around the Valley has died.

60-year-old Jim Frost passed away Sept. 1 after suffering complications after Frost was hit by a vehicle while on his motorcycle. In a Facebook post from Frost’s wife she says Frost ‘suffered a broken femur, and his knee was crushed. At the hospital he began surgery to rebuild his leg. On Tuesday Sept 1st, his heart stopped, but the Sanford staff was able to get him back. He was doing ok for a while. He was joking with staff, eating and breathing on his own after a while too. Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. his heart stopped again and he died. I have lost my love, my best friend and my Santa Claus. His memorial is to be determined, but I will follow up when we have finalized the plans.’

Frost served as a local Santa Claus for many families, events and local businesses for many years. ‘Although you will ALWAYS be missed, Christmas will definitely not be the same without you my friend,’ one woman shared in Frost’s honor.

