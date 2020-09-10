Advertisement

McDonald’s tests reusable coffee cups in UK

Regular cups are hard to recycle and usually end up in landfills
When a person finishes their coffee or tea, they'll return their mug to a McDonald's or a special drop-off point. The company will then wash and reuse them.
When a person finishes their coffee or tea, they'll return their mug to a McDonald's or a special drop-off point. The company will then wash and reuse them.(Source: McDonald's/Loop, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is launching a pilot program in the United Kingdom to test reusable coffee mugs.

When a person finishes their coffee or tea, they’ll return their mug to a McDonald’s or a special drop-off point.

The company will then wash and reuse them.

There is a catch. You’ll have to pay a small deposit which you’ll get back when you return your mug.

McDonald’s is trying to address a tricky environmental problem presented by disposable coffee cups.

They’re made from paper, but also have a thin plastic lining that’s hard to separate.

That makes them difficult to recycle.

Most recycling facilities don’t accept the cups, so they end up as litter or in landfills.

Locations offering the mugs will also continue to offer disposable cups, according to the fast-food chain.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Cassidy on Laura latest

Updated: seconds ago

News

337 new cases of COVID-19, 3 new deaths reported in North Dakota

Updated: moments ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 337 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 3 new deaths.

National

House explosion caught on video

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
A video shared by fire officials captured the blast from down the street.

National

Video: Explosion of house caught on camera

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
A huge explosion levels a home in St. Louis and the whole thing was caught on camera.

National

Some AmazonBasics products raise safety concerns

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
Dozens of AmazonBasics products have been flagged as dangerous, and many are still being sold. Amazon says it stands by the safety of its products.

Latest News

National

White professor who pretended to be Black resigns

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
George Washington University tweeted on Wednesday that Jessica Krug’s resignation is “effective immediately” and her classes will be taught by other faculty members.

National

California fire that killed 3 threatens thousands of homes

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Northern California wildfire threatened thousands of homes Thursday after winds whipped it into a monster that incinerated houses in a small mountain community and killed at least three people.

National

Fla. homeowner calls police after raccoon break-in

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WFTS Staff
A woman called the Tampa Police Department after a raccoon broke into her home.

National

‘Avengers’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ star Diana Rigg dies at 82

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Diana Rigg, a British actress who became a 1960s style icon as secret agent Emma Peel in TV series “The Avengers,” has died. She was 82.

National

Fires without precedent rage in usually cool, wet Northwest

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Because of its cool, wet climate, the Pacific Northwest rarely experiences such intense fire activity. But climate change driven by human-caused greenhouse gases is expected to keep warming the region, with most models predicting drier summers, according to the College of the Environment at the University of Washington.

National

In a year of social distancing, virus alters Sept. 11, too

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner near the World Trade Center, reflecting a divide over the memorial’s decision to suspend a cherished tradition of relatives reading victims' names in person.