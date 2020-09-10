“It’s definitely a gut-wrenching situation"; friends react to death of Brandin Enderle

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A crash involving a bicycle and car in Grand Forks took a turn for the worse this morning. The bike rider who was hit, Brandin Enderle, was pronounced dead in the hospital days after the accident. Friends and family have told us that they were shocked to hear the news.

A man who has known Enderle for years, Joseph Vondal, said that “So far everyone is in a panic and a lot of people were like, ‘is it true?’ and doing their research. My phone has been going off non-stop with people checking to see if I’ve heard anything new or what had happened. It was a shock for sure. Another loss close to home so it’s definitely a gut-wrenching situation.””

Those who were close to Enderle that have reached out to Valkey News Live have said that he “could light up any room he was in” and said that he’ll “definitely be missed.

Vondol described Enderle as “Very kind and caring. Funny for sure. But when times were serious he was definitely an individual that you could talk to. He would open up and he would listen. Very warm-hearted.”

The Crash took place at the 1100 block of DeMers avenue. Officials say that the crash occurred when the bike was struck when it was being driven from South to North across the roadway.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Right now no charges have been filed and officials are trying to make sure that the injuries sustained in the crash were a direct cause of his death.

“I don’t know what took place." said Vondal when asked about his reaction to the crash. "I don’t want to speak bad on anyone’s part, but it’s a sad incident that’s for sure.”

