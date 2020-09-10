Hornbacher’s donates nearly $100,000 to Great Plains Food Bank

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hornbacher’s donates a record of nearly $100,000 to the Great Plains Food Bank through their annual Check Out Hunger campaign.

The exact amount donated is $99,773.

Throughout the campaign, Hornbacher’s customers made donations during the month of July in checkout lanes at all nine locations in Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead.

“We are proud to support the Great Plains Food Bank and the important work they do every day in our community,” said Matt Leiseth, Hornbacher’s President. “Because of our generous customers, and their continued dedication, we are able to help those in need and leave a positive and lasting impact, especially during this pandemic.”

The donation will provide nearly 300,000 meals for those in need and the total far breaks the campaign’s previous record donation amount of $76,268 collected in 2019.

Now in its 26th year, Check Out Hunger has raised $600,000 to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank since 1994, which has provided 1.8 million meals for those in need.

“Year in and year out, we are amazed by the extraordinary generosity displayed by Hornbacher’s and their loyal customers,” said Steve Sellent, Great Plains Food Bank CEO. “As we celebrate Hunger Action Day, the incredible action taken by Hornbacher’s customers will help thousands of hungry children, seniors and families that would not have enough food to eat if not for their generosity. On behalf of the Great Plains Food Bank and those seeking food assistance in our region, we cannot thank you enough.”

Specifically, the donation will support the Great Plains Food Bank’s perishable food recovery efforts, ensuring food that would otherwise go to waste gets into the hands of our food insecure neighbors living within Cass County and Clay County.

In 2019, the Great Plains Food Bank provided food for a record 12.5 million meals to more than 102,000 hungry individuals in the region.

Thursday marks Hunger Action Day in the midst of September being Hunger Action Month as the Great Plains Food Bank joins with Feeding America encouraging everyone to take action in the fight to end hunger.

