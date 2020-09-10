High school athletes fighting to stay off sidelines during pandemic

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

There’s some concern tonight after Sheyenne High School families were notified of a student-athlete testing positive for COVID-19.

We’ve since learned that practices and games for the boys' soccer team will continue, despite a player testing positive for the virus.

Matthew Fischer describes getting to play his senior season under the lights at Sheyenne High school as a privilege.

“I am very thankful that we get to play,” he says.

Fischer is among a growing number of athletes worried about having to take a seat on the sidelines because of the pandemic.

“Now that some players on the soccer team have contracted the virus and the shut down for a few weeks, that kind of worries me.”

Fischer and other athletes at the school say a positive COVID-19 test seemed inevitable, but they didn’t expect it so soon.

“Every time one person gets it, it jeopardizes it for all the other sports,” teammate KJ Franklin says. “Now we are all kind of on edge.”

As news spread Wednesday of the boys' soccer player testing positive for the virus, many at Sheyenne worry that more athletes will be impacted.

“Like coach says, you gotta play like every day is your last,” Franklin says. “The season goes quick.”

In the case of the soccer player, school leaders along with health officials determined that the season should continue since the athlete was already out injured.

That’s not always going to be the case with the rules more stringent depending on the sport.

