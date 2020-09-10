Advertisement

Friends say young Grand Forks girl involved in serious accident has died from injuries

Ava Lynn Johnson, 4, passed away Wednesday night.
Ava Lynn Johnson of Grand Forks
Ava Lynn Johnson of Grand Forks(KVLY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 4-year-old girl from Grand Forks has tragically died after being seriously hurt in an accident last month, according to friends of the family.

A GoFundMe page stated Ava Lynn Johnson passed away Wednesday night.

Family friends said Ava was taken by helicopter to Sanford Hospital in Fargo on August 22.

Ava Lynn Johnson's GoFundMe page
Ava Lynn Johnson's GoFundMe page(KVLY)

Ava’s right lung collapsed and her left lung was bruised as a result of an alleged incident. It was unclear in the GoFundMe post how the 4 year old was injured.

According to friends, Ava also suffered several rib fractures, a cracked liver, and a broken elbow.

Here’s a link to the GoFundMe page to help the family with its medical cost.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

After series of VNL investigative stories, MATBUS announces survey to improve services

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Over the last year and a half, Valley News Live has done a series of investigative reports on MATBUS drivers and the hundreds of complaints the transit system has received from riders and the general public.

News

News - MATBUS announces survey to improve services

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

President Donald Trump hosting event in Bemidji

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
It’ll be at the Bemidji Aviation Services located at 4125 Hangar Dr NW.

News

Documents: Fargo man who pointed gun at officer’s head had drugs in his car

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Some of the seven charges brought against Shawn Ray Larken, 38, were preventing arrest, terrorizing, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

News

News: WF's newest police chief

Updated: 1 hour ago
WF's police chief

Latest News

News

News - 5:00PM News September 10 - Part 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

Healthier Me

News - 5:00PM News September 10 - Part 4

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News September 10 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News September 10 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

Forecast

Weather - 5:00PM Weather - September 10

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY