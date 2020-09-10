Friends say young Grand Forks girl involved in serious accident has died from injuries

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 4-year-old girl from Grand Forks has tragically died after being seriously hurt in an accident last month, according to friends of the family.

A GoFundMe page stated Ava Lynn Johnson passed away Wednesday night.

Family friends said Ava was taken by helicopter to Sanford Hospital in Fargo on August 22.

Ava Lynn Johnson's GoFundMe page (KVLY)

Ava’s right lung collapsed and her left lung was bruised as a result of an alleged incident. It was unclear in the GoFundMe post how the 4 year old was injured.

According to friends, Ava also suffered several rib fractures, a cracked liver, and a broken elbow.

Here’s a link to the GoFundMe page to help the family with its medical cost.

