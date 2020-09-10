Free COVID-19 testing for NDSU students and employees

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A COVID-19 testing event will be taking place at North Dakota State University for students and employees.

It’ll be on Saturday, September 12th from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. at the Shelly Ellig Indoor Track Facility, located at 1625 14th St. N.

No employee or student identification is required. Pre-registration is encouraged at testreg.nd.gov.

