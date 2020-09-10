Free COVID-19 testing for NDSU students and employees
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A COVID-19 testing event will be taking place at North Dakota State University for students and employees.
It’ll be on Saturday, September 12th from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. at the Shelly Ellig Indoor Track Facility, located at 1625 14th St. N.
No employee or student identification is required. Pre-registration is encouraged at testreg.nd.gov.
