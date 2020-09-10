Four juveniles hospitalized after roll over accident

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four juveniles were taken to the hospital after a 12-year-old lost control of a Polaris Ranger and entered a ditch.

The juvenile was driving north on 36th Street NE near 1st Avenue NE.

The driver then lost control of the vehicle, which entered the west ditch and Northeast Region.

All four occupants were transported to Northwood Deaconess Health Center in Northwood, ND.

The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

