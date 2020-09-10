Advertisement

Fargo Public School leaders faced with challenges in first week of class

By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - September 9 marks one week of Fargo Public Schools students back in the classroom.

The district is already faced with some unexpected challenges.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Fargo’s superintendent says they have been overwhelmed with families opting out of in-person classes and turning to the virtual academy.

School leaders had not anticipated such large numbers, and this has left them scrambling to balance the new way of learning under their hybrid model and still offering quality education online.

“Those numbers and enrollment just continue to rise so that’s presented some unique challenges for us as well as we figure out what’s the best way to staff, what’s the best class size for those,” Dr. Rupak Gandhi said. “We constantly see more students taking advantage of that opportunity.”

This means shifting around staff and students to adjust to these numbers in the academy.

The school district is also trying to stay a step ahead of potential issues within the classroom, making sure someone is able to step up if your child’s teacher becomes ill.

“We are working at different strategies whether it’s looking at our university partners, whether it’s talking to our subs and saying, ‘Hey, would you guys commit to a smaller number of buildings so you’re not going through multiple different buildings?’,” Dr. Gandhi said.

Dr. Gandhi says the district wants to be prepared for any circumstance after seeing COVID-19 cases at both high schools in the district.

He says communication is key going forward for staff, health experts, parents, and students.

If you are interested in substitute teaching, click here.

If you would like to access Fargo Public Schools online resources, click here.

Latest News

News

WFPS: Second in state for student enrollment

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT
|
By Cali Hubbard
West Fargo Public Schools said they are the second-largest school district in the state for students in preschool through kindergarten Tuesday.

News

FPS COVID-19 Instructional Plan Committee updates Smart Restart Plan

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT
|
By Cali Hubbard
Fargo Public School’s COVID-19 Instructional Plan Committee held their third meeting Tuesday to talk about the FPS Smart Restart Plan.

News

Moorhead students, staff return to school

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT
|
By Brian Sherrod
Moorhead Area Public Schools has about 7,000 students over 13 school districts. Only about half will attend classes today because of the hybrid learning process.

News

What colleges looked like this Labor Day

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT
|
By Cali Hubbard
As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in colleges across the Valley, officials urged students not to go home to stop the spread of the virus.

Latest News

News

West Fargo Public Schools begin classes today

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:52 AM CDT
|
By Brian Sherrod
West Fargo Public Schools student and staff returned back to school this morning after being out of the classroom for almost six months. Only students with last names L through Z attended.

News

News: School leaders answer parent's questions

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT
School leaders answer parent's questions

News

News: Traffic concerns

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:45 PM CDT
Traffic concerns

Back To School

ND kindergarten class placed under quarantine after student tests positive

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT
|
By Joshua Peguero
24 kindergarteners and one teacher at Thompson Public Schools will quarantine and not return to the classroom until September 14.

News

WFPS works to alleviate traffic concerns ahead of busy morning commute

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT
|
By Cali Hubbard
With a new school year starting, it’s expected that there will be heavier traffic than normal amid the pandemic.

News

Fargo Public Schools begin classes today

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:28 AM CDT
|
By Brian Sherrod
Each of the 23 schools has a unique layout, drop-off lanes, parking lots and even the number of doors meaning that each school has a different set of rules for returning. Parents were sent home letters to make school a lot easier for them this school year.