Fargo Public School leaders faced with challenges in first week of class

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - September 9 marks one week of Fargo Public Schools students back in the classroom.

The district is already faced with some unexpected challenges.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Fargo’s superintendent says they have been overwhelmed with families opting out of in-person classes and turning to the virtual academy.

School leaders had not anticipated such large numbers, and this has left them scrambling to balance the new way of learning under their hybrid model and still offering quality education online.

“Those numbers and enrollment just continue to rise so that’s presented some unique challenges for us as well as we figure out what’s the best way to staff, what’s the best class size for those,” Dr. Rupak Gandhi said. “We constantly see more students taking advantage of that opportunity.”

This means shifting around staff and students to adjust to these numbers in the academy.

The school district is also trying to stay a step ahead of potential issues within the classroom, making sure someone is able to step up if your child’s teacher becomes ill.

“We are working at different strategies whether it’s looking at our university partners, whether it’s talking to our subs and saying, ‘Hey, would you guys commit to a smaller number of buildings so you’re not going through multiple different buildings?’,” Dr. Gandhi said.

Dr. Gandhi says the district wants to be prepared for any circumstance after seeing COVID-19 cases at both high schools in the district.

He says communication is key going forward for staff, health experts, parents, and students.

If you are interested in substitute teaching, click here.

If you would like to access Fargo Public Schools online resources, click here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.