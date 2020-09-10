Fargo police looking for 51-year-old man missing since August
Tadd Robert Johnson, 51, was last seen on August 15.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
Tadd Robert Johnson, 51, was last seen on August 15 leaving his great aunt’s home in Fargo, according to the Fargo Police Department.
Johnson’s family reported him missing on Wednesday evening.
Police said he’s 5′9, weighing 165 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re encouraged to contact police at 701-235-4493 or text FARGOPD and your tip to 847411.
