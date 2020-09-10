Fargo man’s abuse sent young child to hospital, documents say

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is facing charges after a young child wound up at the hospital with serious injuries, court documents say.

19-year-old Teon Berry is charged with felony child abuse and felony child neglect.

Court documents say on Jan. 19, Fargo Police were called to Sanford Hospital for a child abuse case. The child’s age cannot be released, but the child was born sometime in 2019. The child’s mother told officers she brought the child to the ER after noticing injuries to the child’s nose after spending some time with the father, Teon Berry.

The child’s mother, Kaitlyn Haugen told officers she and Berry got into an argument that night and said she ended up staying with a friend due to the volatile nature of her relationship with Berry. Haugen said if she would have gone home with Berry he would have assaulted her. Documents say text messages supported Haugen’s decision, with one text from Berry reading, ‘Think about doing anything I swear if u come back here ima beat tf outchu.’

Haugen said she stayed at her friend’s house and when she woke up the next morning, she contacted Berry’s mother who was babysitting the child for the night. Haugen said she got a response from Berry’s mother who said Berry had picked the child up the night before. Documents say Berry’s mom said the child was in perfect condition when he left her care that night.

Haugen told officers when she arrived home, she could hear her child crying, but said Berry wanted to argue about the night before. Haugen said when she was finally able to get to the bedroom where her child was, she saw his injury to his nose. Documents say Teon explained the child had rolled off the bed and fell on some pop cans on the floor, which is how he received his injuries. Haugen said the child was making noises and crying unlike normal, and said it sounded like her son was scared.

Documents say when the child was admitted, doctors noticed many bruises on his back, face, butt, neck and arm. Documents say the child also had a laceration inside his throat, which forced doctors to surgically place a feeding tube due to the child’s lack of being able to eat or swallow on his own. Doctors concluded the child’s injuries were non-accidental.

Haugen said she had recanted a previous abuse report she filed, as Berry threatened to physically assault her, as well as take the child away from her, documents say. Documents say many holes were observed on Berry and Haugen’s apartment.

A warrant is currently out for Berry’s arrest.

