Documents: Fargo man who pointed gun at officer’s head had drugs in his car

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man who pointed a gun at an officer was charged in Cass County District Court Thursday.

Some of the seven charges brought against Shawn Ray Larken, 38, were preventing arrest, terrorizing, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Fargo police officers pulled Larkin’s vehicle over for a suspended license early Wednesday morning in front of his apartment building.

Larkin’s girlfriend reportedly showed up. Officers allowed him to speak to her, but when Larkin tried going into his apartment, police resisted and he began fighting with officers.

Investigators said Larkin pointed a silver handgun at an officer’s head before that officer wrestled it away.

His girlfriend also allegedly took one of the officer’s extra magazines.

Inside Larkin’s vehicle, police found a loaded syringe, extra magazine, marijuana pipe, and two LSD tabs, according to court documents.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.