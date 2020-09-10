Advertisement

Documents: Fargo man who pointed gun at officer’s head had drugs in his car

Prosecutors filed seven charges against 38-year-old Shawn Ray Larken
Shawn Larkin of Fargo reportedly pointed a loaded handgun at an officer.
Shawn Larkin of Fargo reportedly pointed a loaded handgun at an officer.(KVLY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man who pointed a gun at an officer was charged in Cass County District Court Thursday.

Some of the seven charges brought against Shawn Ray Larken, 38, were preventing arrest, terrorizing, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Fargo police officers pulled Larkin’s vehicle over for a suspended license early Wednesday morning in front of his apartment building.

Larkin’s girlfriend reportedly showed up. Officers allowed him to speak to her, but when Larkin tried going into his apartment, police resisted and he began fighting with officers.

Investigators said Larkin pointed a silver handgun at an officer’s head before that officer wrestled it away.

His girlfriend also allegedly took one of the officer’s extra magazines.

Inside Larkin’s vehicle, police found a loaded syringe, extra magazine, marijuana pipe, and two LSD tabs, according to court documents.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

After series of VNL investigative stories, MATBUS announces survey to improve services

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Over the last year and a half, Valley News Live has done a series of investigative reports on MATBUS drivers and the hundreds of complaints the transit system has received from riders and the general public.

News

News - MATBUS announces survey to improve services

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

President Donald Trump hosting event in Bemidji

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
It’ll be at the Bemidji Aviation Services located at 4125 Hangar Dr NW.

News

News: WF's newest police chief

Updated: 1 hour ago
WF's police chief

Latest News

News

Friends say young Grand Forks girl involved in serious accident has died from injuries

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
A GoFundMe page stated Ava Lynn Johnson died on Wednesday night.

News

News - 5:00PM News September 10 - Part 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

Healthier Me

News - 5:00PM News September 10 - Part 4

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News September 10 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News September 10 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

Forecast

Weather - 5:00PM Weather - September 10

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY