Differing views on Measure 2

By Morgan Benth
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two measures will be on the November ballot in North Dakota. One of those measures could change how measures get onto the ballot in the first place.

Measure 2 is a constitutional measure that could change all future measures for state elections. If it were to pass in November, it would give the legislative assembly the power to say yes or no to any future measures.

The petitioning process to get a measure on the ballot could become more difficult with the passage of Measure 2.

“It changes the system, it raises the bar, it makes it so you have to jump through more hurdles,” said North Dakota Watchdog Network Director Dustin Gawrylow.

A measure brought forward by voters would still need a valid petition approved by the Secretary of State’s office, but would then need to have the measure approved by the majority of the legislature.

“Measure 2 is just veto power of the legislature against the people over constitutional amendments that we the people pass,” said member of Protect ND, Ellie Shockley.

But following Measure 3 being removed from the ballot due to complaints from citizens saying they didn’t know what they were signing onto, some lawmakers said Measure 2 could help prevent those issues.

“The current process in North Dakota to amend our constitution does not require any entity or any person to go before the public and explain why they want this done,” said Rep. Scott Louser, R-Minot.

Lawmakers said they’re not inserting themselves into the process, they’re ensuring future measures are accurate.

“It does not allow the legislature to change the measure and it does not allow the legislature to kill the measure. It does allow the legislature to put a recommendation on the measure,” said Sen. Dick Dever, R-Bismarck.

Under Measure 2, if the legislature declines a measure, it can still appear on the next election’s ballot. Leading up to the general election on Nov. 3, both groups for and against Measure 2 will be campaigning for their side.

