Bagley man facing murder charges after he reportedly stabbed woman

BAGLEY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Prosecutors filed several murder charges against a Bagley man after he reportedly stabbed a woman.

On September 7th, dispatch received a call for medical assistance. Court documents showed the murder suspect, Christopher Colgrove, requested an ambulance to be sent to his residence.

Officers from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Department and the Bagley Police Department responded to the call. Documents stated that Officer Kenneth Olson was the first to arrive.

Colgrove, 27, ran from Officer Olson and discovered Colgrove was in another residence. Documents show Officer Olson heard a struggle inside and tried to use his taser but it was ineffective.

Officer Olson saw Colgrove stab 53-year-old Dawn Louis Swenson and she fell down the stairs, according to court documents. Officer Olson tried to apprehend Colgrove, but he escaped.

Police said they tried to render aid to Swenson but she ultimately died.

Documents stated the pathologist observed two stab wounds. One was found at the back of the neck. The other was located on the left side of the back near the left arm.

The stab wound on the back was determined to have entered the heart, according to court documents.

Colgrove was charged with 2nd degree murder with a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and 3rd degree murder, which has a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

