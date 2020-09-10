Advertisement

Bagley man facing murder charges after he reportedly stabbed woman

Christopher James Colgrove, 27, of rural Bagley.
Christopher James Colgrove, 27, of rural Bagley.(KVLY)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGLEY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Prosecutors filed several murder charges against a Bagley man after he reportedly stabbed a woman.

On September 7th, dispatch received a call for medical assistance. Court documents showed the murder suspect, Christopher Colgrove, requested an ambulance to be sent to his residence.

Officers from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Department and the Bagley Police Department responded to the call. Documents stated that Officer Kenneth Olson was the first to arrive.

Colgrove, 27, ran from Officer Olson and discovered Colgrove was in another residence. Documents show Officer Olson heard a struggle inside and tried to use his taser but it was ineffective.

Officer Olson saw Colgrove stab 53-year-old Dawn Louis Swenson and she fell down the stairs, according to court documents. Officer Olson tried to apprehend Colgrove, but he escaped.

Police said they tried to render aid to Swenson but she ultimately died.

Documents stated the pathologist observed two stab wounds. One was found at the back of the neck. The other was located on the left side of the back near the left arm.

The stab wound on the back was determined to have entered the heart, according to court documents.

Colgrove was charged with 2nd degree murder with a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and 3rd degree murder, which has a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

POVnow

Congressional Conversation - House Candidates Debate

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Anna Johnson
ND Representative, Kelly Armstrong, debates congressional candidate, Zach Raknerud, on topics of state and national politics including mask mandates, DAPL and healthcare.

News

Mr. Food- Marinated Steak Nachos - September 10

Updated: 47 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - September 10

Updated: 47 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News September 10 - Part 1

Updated: 47 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

News

News - Noon News September 10 - Part 1

Updated: 47 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

337 new cases of COVID-19, 3 new deaths reported in North Dakota

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 337 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 3 new deaths.

News

Hornbacher’s donates nearly $100,000 to Great Plains Food Bank

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
The exact amount Hornbacher’s donated to the Great Plains Food Bank’s annual Check out Hunger campaign is $99, 773. This breaks the previous donation record of $76,268 in 2019.

News

Woman taken to hospital following crash in Kittson County, MN

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Troopers say 68-year-old Harold Moose of Stephen, MN was heading west on 5th St. W. when he pulled out in front of a vehicle, causing the crash.

Valley Today

George Floyd’s medical records accessed without approval

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Family attorney Antonio Romanucci told KARE 11 that family members received a letter from Hennepin Healthcare, notifying them of the breach.

Valley Today

Gov. Walz wants to extend his emergency powers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Republican-controlled Senate has used previous special sessions to vote to end the peacetime emergency.