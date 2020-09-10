A LITTLE WARMER INTO YOUR WEEKEND

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

FRIDAY: Friday morning lows will be a few degrees warmer still, compared to Thursday, but there will still be one or two spots that dip into the upper 30s Friday. Highs both days warm into the 60s and 70s. Friday brings back some rain and a thunderstorm or two in the second half of the day, approaching form the south.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Some of those rain chances from Friday could linger into the morning hours on Saturday, then things look to gradually clear Saturday afternoon. Sunny skies then continue all day Sunday. Highs warming into the 60s and 70s both days.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine continues Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures warming into the 70s for most both days. There will be a good chance at some 80 degree weather in central and parts of eastern North Dakota.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Cooler weather will return for a brief stay. Models disagree on the magnitude of the cool, but it looks like most areas will settle back to highs in the 60s and 70s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late. Low: 40. High: 67.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers, mainly early. Low: 49. High: 69.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 47. High: 71.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 52. High: 77.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 60. High: 80.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of spotty shower with partly sunny sky. Low: 53. High: 70.

THURSDAY: Cooler with clouds and a slight chance of showers. Low: 44. High: 67.