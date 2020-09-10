337 new cases of COVID-19, 3 new deaths reported in North Dakota
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 337 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 3 new deaths.
There are 2,353 active cases in North Dakota and 160 people have died.
62 patients are hospitalized.
The daily positivity rate is 5.45%.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 90s from Dunn County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Barnes County - 3
- Benson County – 3
- Bowman County – 2
- Burleigh County - 62
- Cass County – 64
- Cavalier County – 1
- Dickey County – 2
- Dunn County - 1
- Eddy County - 2
- Foster County - 1
- Grand Forks County – 1
- Hettinger County – 2
- LaMoure County – 2
- McHenry County – 1
- McIntosh County - 1
- McKenzie County - 3
- McLean County – 2
- Mercer County - 10
- Morton County – 34
- Mountrail County – 5
- Pembina County – 1
- Ramsey County – 3
- Ransom County - 1
- Renville County – 2
- Richland County – 4
- Rolette County – 1
- Sargent County - 3
- Sioux County - 1
- Stark County – 67
- Stutsman County – 11
- Towner County - 1
- Walsh County - 1
- Ward County – 29
- Williams County – 10
