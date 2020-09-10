Advertisement

337 new cases of COVID-19, 3 new deaths reported in North Dakota

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 337 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 3 new deaths.

There are 2,353 active cases in North Dakota and 160 people have died.

62 patients are hospitalized.

The daily positivity rate is 5.45%.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Dunn County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County - 3
  • Benson County – 3
  • Bowman County – 2
  • Burleigh County - 62
  • Cass County – 64
  • Cavalier County – 1
  • Dickey County – 2
  • Dunn County - 1
  • Eddy County - 2
  • Foster County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 1
  • Hettinger County – 2
  • LaMoure County – 2
  • McHenry County – 1
  • McIntosh County - 1
  • McKenzie County - 3
  • McLean County – 2
  • Mercer County - 10
  • Morton County – 34
  • Mountrail County – 5
  • Pembina County – 1
  • Ramsey County – 3
  • Ransom County - 1
  • Renville County – 2
  • Richland County – 4
  • Rolette County – 1
  • Sargent County - 3
  • Sioux County - 1
  • Stark County – 67
  • Stutsman County – 11
  • Towner County - 1
  • Walsh County - 1
  • Ward County – 29
  • Williams County – 10

