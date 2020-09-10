337 new cases of COVID-19, 3 new deaths reported in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 337 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 3 new deaths.

There are 2,353 active cases in North Dakota and 160 people have died.

62 patients are hospitalized.

The daily positivity rate is 5.45%.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Dunn County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Barnes County - 3

Benson County – 3

Bowman County – 2

Burleigh County - 62

Cass County – 64

Cavalier County – 1

Dickey County – 2

Dunn County - 1

Eddy County - 2

Foster County - 1

Grand Forks County – 1

Hettinger County – 2

LaMoure County – 2

McHenry County – 1

McIntosh County - 1

McKenzie County - 3

McLean County – 2

Mercer County - 10

Morton County – 34

Mountrail County – 5

Pembina County – 1

Ramsey County – 3

Ransom County - 1

Renville County – 2

Richland County – 4

Rolette County – 1

Sargent County - 3

Sioux County - 1

Stark County – 67

Stutsman County – 11

Towner County - 1

Walsh County - 1

Ward County – 29

Williams County – 10

