Veteran wheelchair ride across Minnesota to show awareness to Gulf War Illness

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local veteran is riding his wheelchair 270 miles across Minnesota to raise awareness to Gulf War illness.

Kevin Shores is traveling from Moorhead to the State Capitol in St. Paul.

The original ride was set for May, but Shore was in an accident that left him hospitalized and received rehabilitation for several months.

Shores is using this day to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his very first ride.

Shores is blind and, in a wheelchair, but says that this will add element to his adventure.

Shores says the need for government care for veterans is his reason for riding.

“As a 100% service-connected disabled veteran, I am doing this ride to bring about the continuation of the atrocities of veterans,” explained Shores. “The unacceptable lack of quality and quantity of care that continues not to be given to veterans.”

Shores left this morning and is expected to be in St. Paul by September 19th.

Shores says his new wheelchair will cut time off his total trip.

