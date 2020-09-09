Advertisement

Summer 2020 proved deadlier on MN roads than previous year

Crash graphic
Crash graphic(AP)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Summer 2020 is proving very deadly on Minnesota roads, the state patrol is reporting an increase in deaths from the year before.

The time between Memorial Day and Labor Day in 2020 produced 152 deaths on the roads. That same time in 2019 saw 136 deaths on the roads.

At least eight of the deaths in 2020 were from distractions, 50 were speed-related and 40 were alcohol-related.

Another alarming increase is the number of pedestrians killed on roads. Summer 2020 saw 14 pedestrians killed on the roads, compared to seven pedestrians in 2019.

21 to 30-year-olds account for the highest percentage of deaths, followed by 51 to 60-year-olds.

The time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the ‘deadliest days of summer.’

Full breakdown of summer 2020 road deaths here

