Sheyenne soccer player tests positive, team under quarantine for second time in less than a month

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Sheyenne officials and families were notified Tuesday night after a soccer player tested positive for COVID-19. According to several emails shared with Valley News Live, all boys' soccer participants are to remain at home Wednesday and refrain from attending any in-person classes.



‘The impacted student is currently working with contact tracers from Fargo Cass Public Health and the N.D. Department of Health to identify any close contacts had during the period they would have been contagious. Once those close contacts have been identified by public health, WFPS will send the appropriate notifications to those individuals. These notifications will include length of quarantine, monitoring information, and information about a release from quarantine letter required for their return to school. It is important to note that if you do not receive one of these follow-up notifications, you were not identified as a close contact during the period of contagion and no action is required on your part. In response to this positive case, West Fargo Public Schools will ensure the deep cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitization of areas the infected individual may have frequented,' the district stated in a follow-up email to parents.

This is the second time a player has tested positive on the soccer team, according to emails shared with Valley News Live, and were unable to play any games for two weeks. Sheyenne has only played two games, Sept. 3 and 8, since returning from the first round of quarantine.

