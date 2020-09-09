Semi rolls after hitting ‘roads closed’ sign

NEAR FOXHOME, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A reminder from authorities: A ‘road closed’ sign means the road is closed.

The reminder comes after a semi hit a ‘road closed’ sign and then rolled in Wilkin County, MN.

Authorities say the semi on Hwy. 210 hit the sign and then hit the ditch, forcing more of the road to close for much of Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The driver in the crash was not hurt.

The Sheriff’s Department is urging people to use detour routes when roads are closed.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.