Advertisement

Man reportedly points loaded gun at Fargo police during arrest

Shawn Ray Larkin, 38, of Fargo was arrested and faces several charges.
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police were involved in a scary situation early Wednesday morning when a man reportedly pulled a loaded gun on an officer, holding it to their face.

According to police, an officer saw a vehicle at 1:09 a.m. driven by a person with a suspended license and a warrant out for his arrest.

Police said the officer stopped the car being driven by Shawn Ray Larkin, 38, of Fargo on the 1400 block of Oak Manor Ave S.

Larkin reportedly wanted to go to his apartment before going to jail and began walking away from police, that’s when an officer attempted to stop him and a struggle ensued.

Larkin and officers were on the ground as law enforcement tried to get him under control, according to police. Larkin held his right arm underneath him, and then brought his arm up holding a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

Police said Larkin held the gun at an officer’s face with his finger on the trigger. Yet, an officer immediately grabbed the gun, ripping it out of Larkin’s hands.

Larkin was reportedly in possession of two loaded magazines for the gun and a fixed blade knife around his neck.

The 38 year old was arrested for terrorizing, two counts of preventing arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, and an open warrant, according to police.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grand Forks Bicyclist Passes Away

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Rachel Tucker
Brandin Enderlie, 32, passed away after being hit by a car

News

News - Man reportedly points loaded gun at Fargo police during arrest

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Mr. Food - Super Moist Zucchini Bread - September 9

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - September 9

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

Healthier Me

News - Noon News September 9 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News September 9 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Veteran wheelchair ride across Minnesota to show awareness to Gulf War Illness

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
Veteran Kevin Shores will travel 270 from Moorhead to St. Paul to raise awareness to the Gulf War illness and lack of care from the government for veterans. Shores is expected to be there by September 19th.

News

Sheyenne soccer player tests positive, team under quarantine for second time in less than a month

Updated: 1 hours ago
West Fargo Sheyenne officials and families were notified Tuesday night after a soccer player tested positive for COVID-19. According to several emails shared with Valley News Live, all boys' soccer participants are to remain at home Wednesday and refrain from attending any in-person classes.

News

Summer 2020 proved deadlier on MN roads than previous year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the ‘deadliest days of summer.’

Valley Today

Semi rolls after hitting ‘roads closed’ sign

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The Sheriff’s Department is urging people to use detour routes when roads are closed.