Man reportedly points loaded gun at Fargo police during arrest

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police were involved in a scary situation early Wednesday morning when a man reportedly pulled a loaded gun on an officer, holding it to their face.

According to police, an officer saw a vehicle at 1:09 a.m. driven by a person with a suspended license and a warrant out for his arrest.

Police said the officer stopped the car being driven by Shawn Ray Larkin, 38, of Fargo on the 1400 block of Oak Manor Ave S.

Larkin reportedly wanted to go to his apartment before going to jail and began walking away from police, that’s when an officer attempted to stop him and a struggle ensued.

Larkin and officers were on the ground as law enforcement tried to get him under control, according to police. Larkin held his right arm underneath him, and then brought his arm up holding a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

Police said Larkin held the gun at an officer’s face with his finger on the trigger. Yet, an officer immediately grabbed the gun, ripping it out of Larkin’s hands.

Larkin was reportedly in possession of two loaded magazines for the gun and a fixed blade knife around his neck.

The 38 year old was arrested for terrorizing, two counts of preventing arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, and an open warrant, according to police.

