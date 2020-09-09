Large development coming to South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A large mixed-use development is coming to South Fargo by two major roads.

EOLA by EPIC is expected to be built south of I-94 and off of 45th St. S. in Anderson Park.

The building, pictured above, is expected to have a parking ramp, green space, bus stop, affordable housing, walking paths, underground parking, a skyway and mixed-use buildings. Each building is expected to be seven stories tall.

Construction is set to start in spring of 2021 with multiple phases.

EPIC Companies has a history of making large developments in the metro. The company is responsible for The Light in West Fargo and Block E in Moorhead to name a few of the projects.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.