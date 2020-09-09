Hundreds of COVID-19 tests mishandled from Rheault Farm site

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - State health officials say hundreds of COVID-19 tests were mishandled from a Fargo testing site last week.

In a statement to Valley News Live, health officials say 349 COVID-19 samples were not able to be analyzed from an event last Friday at Rheault Farm. They say the samples were added to a different refrigerator than what is customary and, as a result, the samples went undetected past the time where they could be tested.

‘This was the first time this issue has happened at the state lab. Processes and procedures at the state lab are being updated to ensure it doesn’t happen again. We reached out to all impacted individuals to apologize for the inconvenience and ask that they retest,’ health officials said.

Stick with Valley News Live on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.