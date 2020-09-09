Advertisement

Hundreds of COVID-19 tests mishandled from Rheault Farm site

Covid-19
Covid-19
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - State health officials say hundreds of COVID-19 tests were mishandled from a Fargo testing site last week.

In a statement to Valley News Live, health officials say 349 COVID-19 samples were not able to be analyzed from an event last Friday at Rheault Farm. They say the samples were added to a different refrigerator than what is customary and, as a result, the samples went undetected past the time where they could be tested.

‘This was the first time this issue has happened at the state lab. Processes and procedures at the state lab are being updated to ensure it doesn’t happen again. We reached out to all impacted individuals to apologize for the inconvenience and ask that they retest,’ health officials said.

Stick with Valley News Live on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GFPS: Enrollment numbers show decrease

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Grand Forks Public Schools had 7,402 students enrolled in the opening days of school.

News

Grand Forks Bicyclist Passes Away

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rachel Tucker
Brandin Enderlie, 32, passed away after being hit by a car

Breaking News

Man reportedly points loaded gun at Fargo police during arrest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Fargo police were involved in a scary situation early Wednesday morning when a man reportedly pulled a loaded gun on an officer, holding it to their face.

News

News - Man reportedly points loaded gun at Fargo police during arrest

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

News

Mr. Food - Super Moist Zucchini Bread - September 9

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - September 9

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Healthier Me

News - Noon News September 9 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News September 9 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Veteran wheelchair ride across Minnesota to show awareness to Gulf War Illness

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
Veteran Kevin Shores will travel 270 from Moorhead to St. Paul to raise awareness to the Gulf War illness and lack of care from the government for veterans. Shores is expected to be there by September 19th.

News

Sheyenne soccer player tests positive, team under quarantine for second time in less than a month

Updated: 3 hours ago
West Fargo Sheyenne officials and families were notified Tuesday night after a soccer player tested positive for COVID-19. According to several emails shared with Valley News Live, all boys' soccer participants are to remain at home Wednesday and refrain from attending any in-person classes.