Advertisement

Grand Forks Bicyclist Passes Away

Brandin Enderlie, 32, died after being hit by a car
Police
Police
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A bicyclist has passed away after being hit by a car in Grand Forks last Wednesday. Grand Forks police confirmed that Brandin Enderle, 32, passed away this Tuesday, six days after being hit by a car on Demers Avenue. John Kroeber, the driver of the car, struck Enderle’s bicycle as he was attempting to across the street on the afternoon of September 2nd. He was transported to Altru Hospital with unknown injuries, where he died on September 8th. As of this morning, charges have not yet been filed against the driver.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking News

Man reportedly points loaded gun at Fargo police during arrest

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Fargo police were involved in a scary situation early Wednesday morning when a man reportedly pulled a loaded gun on an officer, holding it to their face.

News

News - Man reportedly points loaded gun at Fargo police during arrest

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Mr. Food - Super Moist Zucchini Bread - September 9

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - September 9

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

Healthier Me

News - Noon News September 9 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News September 9 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Veteran wheelchair ride across Minnesota to show awareness to Gulf War Illness

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
Veteran Kevin Shores will travel 270 from Moorhead to St. Paul to raise awareness to the Gulf War illness and lack of care from the government for veterans. Shores is expected to be there by September 19th.

News

Sheyenne soccer player tests positive, team under quarantine for second time in less than a month

Updated: 1 hours ago
West Fargo Sheyenne officials and families were notified Tuesday night after a soccer player tested positive for COVID-19. According to several emails shared with Valley News Live, all boys' soccer participants are to remain at home Wednesday and refrain from attending any in-person classes.

News

Summer 2020 proved deadlier on MN roads than previous year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the ‘deadliest days of summer.’

Valley Today

Semi rolls after hitting ‘roads closed’ sign

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The Sheriff’s Department is urging people to use detour routes when roads are closed.