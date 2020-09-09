Grand Forks Bicyclist Passes Away

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A bicyclist has passed away after being hit by a car in Grand Forks last Wednesday. Grand Forks police confirmed that Brandin Enderle, 32, passed away this Tuesday, six days after being hit by a car on Demers Avenue. John Kroeber, the driver of the car, struck Enderle’s bicycle as he was attempting to across the street on the afternoon of September 2nd. He was transported to Altru Hospital with unknown injuries, where he died on September 8th. As of this morning, charges have not yet been filed against the driver.

