GFPS: Enrollment numbers show decrease

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Public Schools had 7,402 students enrolled in the opening days of school.

This includes public schools in the city of Grand Forks and Nathan F. Twining Elementary and Middle School on the Grand Forks Air Force Base.

Of the 7,402 students, 1,324 students are enrolled in remote learning for the first trimester (elementary school students) or semester (middle and high school students).

When comparing this year’s opening enrollment to last year’s opening enrollment of 7,456, there was a decrease of 54 students.

In comparison to the May 2020 enrollment of 7,358 students, there was an increase of 44 students.

An official enrollment report will be completed at the end of September and presented at a Grand Forks School Board meeting in October.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.