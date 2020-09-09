Advertisement

Four injured in crash near Perham, MN

crash graphic
crash graphic(WCTV)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PERHAM, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Four people were rushed to the hospital following a crash along Highway 10 near Perham.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on the highway around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

A 50-year-old man from Seattle, Wash. was driving a semi on Hwy. 10 when it hit a van.

Five people were in the van and four of them were taken to the hospital for the injuries, they’re all expected to be ok.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

