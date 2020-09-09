Fargo nursing home has dozens of citations and is on federal waiting list for improvement program

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo nursing home is being ranked by the federal government as a one star facility and is currently on a waiting list for a federal program to turn things around.

The Meadows on University paid a fine worth thousands of dollars and inspectors have cited the facility more than a dozen times for health definciences, according to federal records.

The facility has been a candidate for the Special Facility Focus program for more than a year. That program allows the federal government to step in and provide extra oversight in the hopes of improving things.

Each state has a limited number of spots available for a nursing home to go in SFF. For North Dakota, only one nursing home is allowed at a time and currently it’s Western Horizons Care Center in Hettinger.

Yet, there are five facilities listed as candidates for SFF and the one with the most complaints is the Meadows in Fargo, according to federal records.

The most recent inspection report for the Meadows done in May of 2019 showed twenty health deficiencies were found.

Inspectors located several issues, including residents not receiving follow up appointments and health problems not being taken care of immediately leading to a deterioration of symptoms and delayed hospitalizations.

In a rating of one to four, with four causing the most harm, inspectors cited the Meadows twice for violations that reached level three.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees nursing homes, has fined Meadows nearly $70,000 in the past three years. The Fargo facility has also had 10 substantiated complaints during the same timeframe.

According to CMS, the Meadows on University has an overall rating of “much below average.”

We reached out to the Meadows for comment and have yet to get a response.

The North Dakota Long Term Care Association told Valley News Live that the Special Facility Focus program has been in place for years and it hasn’t changed anything for the better. The association added that nursing homes need extra resources and not fines.

