Advertisement

Fargo City Commissioners address concerns about dead butterflies following aerial spraying

Dead butterflies in Cass County
Dead butterflies in Cass County(KVLY)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo City Commissioners, along with people throughout the community, have asked the question: Is aerial spraying for mosquitoes safe?

“You listen to the industry, of course the industry is going to tell you their chemicals are safe,” Commissioner John Strand said. “But then as we apply them per policy, we still have some potential problems. If we have those problems, what other problems might there be? I’m still concerned about my family or other human beings.”

Commissioner Strand is looking for a solution after monarch butterflies were found dead, scattering Cass County, following the spraying for mosquitoes. He wants to know if there is also a risk for people and animals.

“The formulations and products we use are absolutely the least toxic we can find,” Ben Prather, Director of Cass County Vector Control, said. “Flea washes contain Permethrin, Frontline and things like that contains some of the insecticides I had mentioned earlier, head lice treatments for infants as young as two months of age, I believe, you can apply that directly to their scalps.”

The death of the butterflies is being investigated as the spray vector control uses isn’t supposed to kill larger insects like butterflies.

“There could be a lot of reasons why the butterflies passed away,” Prather said. “We’re not sure. There’s no way to prove the negative that we didn’t do it.”

Prather says they never want to see other insects die, but they had to spray at that time.

“We had a five-year trap count high,” Prather said. “We had considerable amounts of mosquitoes that had the potential of carrying West Nile Virus, and certainly people were getting uncomfortable.”

He says aerial spraying is the best way to take care of large hoards of mosquitoes, saying it’s faster and he believes it’s more effective at getting rid of these pests.

Prather stresses that Cass County Vector Control did not do anything differently as far as application and it was all up to code.

City leaders say they plan to continue meeting with vector control to address concerns surrounding the butterfly deaths and the potential risks of mosquito spraying.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fargo nursing home has dozens of citations and is on federal waiting list for improvement program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
The Meadows on University has paid thousands of dollars in fines and inspectors have cited the facility more than a dozen times for health definciences, according to federal records.

News

News - Fargo nursing home has dozens of citations

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Judge: Minnesota winemakers can now use more out-of-state fruit

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
About a week ago, a federal judge deemed a Minnesota law to be unconstitutional, thus giving wineries across the state free range to make wine with as much out-of-state fruit as they wanted.

News

News - 6:00PM News September 8 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather - September 8

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News September 8 - Part 3

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News September 8 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

College students shouldn’t get tested for COVID-19 after Labor Day travels, health experts say

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
Despite recommendations from health officials and N.D. Gov. Doug Burgum, many college students still left campus this holiday weekend which has some wondering if they should get tested for COVID-19 or quarantine.

News

WFPS: Second in state for student enrollment

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
West Fargo Public Schools said they are the second-largest school district in the state for students in preschool through kindergarten Tuesday.

Forecast

Weather - 5:00PM Weather - September 8

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY