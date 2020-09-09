Fargo City Commissioners address concerns about dead butterflies following aerial spraying

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo City Commissioners, along with people throughout the community, have asked the question: Is aerial spraying for mosquitoes safe?

“You listen to the industry, of course the industry is going to tell you their chemicals are safe,” Commissioner John Strand said. “But then as we apply them per policy, we still have some potential problems. If we have those problems, what other problems might there be? I’m still concerned about my family or other human beings.”

Commissioner Strand is looking for a solution after monarch butterflies were found dead, scattering Cass County, following the spraying for mosquitoes. He wants to know if there is also a risk for people and animals.

“The formulations and products we use are absolutely the least toxic we can find,” Ben Prather, Director of Cass County Vector Control, said. “Flea washes contain Permethrin, Frontline and things like that contains some of the insecticides I had mentioned earlier, head lice treatments for infants as young as two months of age, I believe, you can apply that directly to their scalps.”

The death of the butterflies is being investigated as the spray vector control uses isn’t supposed to kill larger insects like butterflies.

“There could be a lot of reasons why the butterflies passed away,” Prather said. “We’re not sure. There’s no way to prove the negative that we didn’t do it.”

Prather says they never want to see other insects die, but they had to spray at that time.

“We had a five-year trap count high,” Prather said. “We had considerable amounts of mosquitoes that had the potential of carrying West Nile Virus, and certainly people were getting uncomfortable.”

He says aerial spraying is the best way to take care of large hoards of mosquitoes, saying it’s faster and he believes it’s more effective at getting rid of these pests.

Prather stresses that Cass County Vector Control did not do anything differently as far as application and it was all up to code.

City leaders say they plan to continue meeting with vector control to address concerns surrounding the butterfly deaths and the potential risks of mosquito spraying.

