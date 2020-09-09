Advertisement

Fire leaves Moorhead family out in the cold

An electrical fire in North Moorhead left one family without a place to sleep overnight.
An electrical fire in North Moorhead left one family without a place to sleep overnight.(Aaron Dixon, VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer and Julie Holgate
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One family is without a place to stay following a fire in North Moorhead.

The call came in around 1:45 Wednesday morning to 415 Sunrise Circle, that’s the neighborhood close to Sunset Lanes.

Firefighters put out a fire outside the front door and then had to air out the home.

The fire chief tells Valley News Live smoking materials caused the fire and it’s ruled accidental at this time.

The family of six was unable to stay in the house following the fire because of smoke damage.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley Today

Car smashes into North Fargo business

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
It happened around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8 in the 700 block of 18th St. N.

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Sept 8

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Fargo city commissioners address concerns with dead butterflies, aerial spraying

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Sept 8 - Part 1

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News Sept 8 - Part 1

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Sept 8

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

Fargo City Commissioners address concerns about dead butterflies following aerial spraying

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Fargo City Commissioners, along with people throughout the community, have asked the question: Is aerial spraying for mosquitoes safe?

News

Fargo nursing home has dozens of citations and is on federal waiting list for improvement program

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
The Meadows on University has paid thousands of dollars in fines and inspectors have cited the facility more than a dozen times for health definciences, according to federal records.

News

News - Fargo nursing home has dozens of citations

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Judge: Minnesota winemakers can now use more out-of-state fruit

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
About a week ago, a federal judge deemed a Minnesota law to be unconstitutional, thus giving wineries across the state free range to make wine with as much out-of-state fruit as they wanted.