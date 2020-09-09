Fire leaves Moorhead family out in the cold

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One family is without a place to stay following a fire in North Moorhead.

The call came in around 1:45 Wednesday morning to 415 Sunrise Circle, that’s the neighborhood close to Sunset Lanes.

Firefighters put out a fire outside the front door and then had to air out the home.

The fire chief tells Valley News Live smoking materials caused the fire and it’s ruled accidental at this time.

The family of six was unable to stay in the house following the fire because of smoke damage.

