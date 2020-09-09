Driver goes off road and crashes into cemetery

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - At around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, the Moorhead Fire and Police Departments were dispatched to Prairie Homes cemetery for a single-vehicle accident.

The driver was traveling southbound on 8th street when he suffered a medical incident and left the roadway.

He crashed through the iron fence of Prairie Homes Cemetery, causing moderate damage to both the fence and his vehicle.

31-year-old Stuart Thomas Owen McNulty-Tovee, of Moorhead, MN, was conscious when officers arrived. He was transported to Essentia Health in Fargo by ambulance for a medical evaluation.

