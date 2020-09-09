Downtown Fargo businesses, police meeting to discuss experiences

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Efforts are planned to address a growing problem with public intoxication, fighting and drugs in downtown Fargo. Valley News Live has proposed discussions between business owners and Fargo police.

“I just see a lot of people congregating together in groups,” said Heather Hanson, from Moorhead.

Heather Hanson works at Sanford in downtown Fargo and walks through the area on her breaks.

“You just kind of have to walk passed them and say hi and treat them like any other person, but they start to bother you, then just keep on walking,” said Hanson.

Others say they’ve seen some shooting up heroin in broad daylight or have witnessed urinating in public.

“No ones ever threatened me, and usually, if there’s anything that happens, the police are taking care of it,” said McCal O’Donnell from Fargo.

Downtown businesses and police have scheduled a town hall meeting to share their experiences, hoping to come up with a solution to make downtown safer.

“You know, I think it’s super beneficial that they get together and kind of find a way to make it a livable place for everyone, even for people that maybe can’t afford housing,” said Kristin Klocke, who lives in downtown Fargo

Klocke said she’s already seen changes.

“I’ve heard that they’ve wanted to take away benches and picnic tables to keep the homeless people from using those to nap or whatever they’re doing with that,” said Klocke.

Downtown business owners we talked said downtown is not an unsafe place to be. They say some behavior by the homeless population may make people feel uncomfortable, adding that feeling and being unsafe are two different things.

The meeting will happen on Tuesday, September 15 from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m.

