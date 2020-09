CHILLY AGAIN OVERNIGHT... THEN WARMER

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Not as cold, but still a chance of scattered frost and freezing temps.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Highs both days warm into the 60s and 70s. Friday brings back some spotty showers chances, but right now its looking like our southern neighborhoods have the best chance at seeing rain with dry time for the rest of the area.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Some of those rain chances from Friday could linger into the morning hours on Saturday, then things look to gradually clear Saturday afternoon. Sunny skies then continue all day Sunday. Highs warming into the 60s and 70s both days.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine continues Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures warming into the 70s for most both days.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 40. High: 68.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late. Low: 46. High: 69.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers, mainly early. Low: 52. High: 71.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 47. High: 68.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 52. High: 72.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 60. High: 77.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of spotty shower with partly sunny sky. Low: 53. High: 70.

WEDNESDAY MORNING LOWS ACROSS THE AREA (Reported by National Weather Service Grand Forks)

Morning Lows!