Woman stabbed to death, suspect under arrest

Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
Courtesy: KNOE 8 News(KNOE)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BAGLEY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Clearwater County are investigating a murder that killed one woman and landed one person in jail.

The Sheriff’s Department say it was called for a medical emergency on Monday, Sept. 7 around 8:30 p.m. to a home in the 14000 block of 336th St. in Bagley, MN.

When officers arrived, they saw a person run to the neighboring house and they then heard a woman screaming.

Authorities saw the suspect and the woman fighting and say the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman.

She was rushed to the hospital but died from her injuries.

After stabbing the woman, authorities say the suspect ran into the woods. That prompted a long search and eventually they found the suspect and arrested that person.

The suspected murderer is expected to be charged with second degree murder.

No ones name is being released at this time.

